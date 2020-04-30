Silicon Sky achieves VMware Principal Cloud Provider Partner status

Silicon Sky, a specialist IT infrastructure and cloud services company, is pleased to announce it has attained its Principal Cloud Provider Partner status from VMware. The status further cements the company’s ability to deliver quality cloud services to its customers in South Africa, the US and the UK, and acknowledges the sales and technical capabilities of Silicon Sky as VMware Cloud Verified.

The Principal Cloud Provider status was unveiled in the recently launched VMware Partner Connect Programme and celebrates the successes attained by partners and their ability to deliver tailored customer solutions. It also offers partners a host of partner-centric benefits, and a more accessible and more flexible programme through which to engage with the vendor.

"At Silicon Sky, we specialise in delivering IaaS offerings. Our VMware partnership extends back to 2009 when we formerly just supplied on-premises solutions to customers. As our company has evolved into a specialist IaaS provider with a robust managed cloud platform in 2012, so has our relationship with VMware. Its technology is today the glue that supports and holds our systems and those of our customers together,” states Brenton Halsted, Managing Director at Silicon Sky.

“We are delighted to be recognised as a Principal Cloud Provider Partner as VMware is a key technology partner to our business. We don't just use its technology as the premise of our infrastructure, but also as the catalyst to deliver and scale-out new services."

Silicon Sky's customer base extends from a small business looking for a secure cloud-based environment to host business applications, through to large enterprises that require a robust cloud infrastructure to host business-critical systems and disaster recovery. According to Halsted, the company invests in industry leading technology brands to deliver its IaaS services. Further, its partnership with VMware gives it the stamp of approval that its IaaS offerings are superior in every way.

With its IaaS Cloud Platform having attained VMware Cloud Verified Status, one of only a select few in South Africa, Silicon Sky has now grown to become the sole Principal Cloud Provider Partner within the VMware Partner Connect programme in sub-Saharan Africa. It has built its brand on its ability to support the easy migration of services and workloads from an on-premises environment to the cloud. The company is a big advocate of VMware Cloud Director, which it is says is setting the gold standard in cloud portability and multi-tenancy.

“Silicon Sky’s recognition as a Principal Cloud Partner within our Partner Connect Programme is indicative of the company’s commitment to the VMware cloud portfolio. It is also testimony to its innovative and evolving use of VMware as its chosen technology to deliver an enterprise-grade managed cloud platform,” states Dave Funnell, Cloud Provider Manager at VMware Sub-Saharan Africa. “The programme not only recognises the ongoing efforts of our partners but seeks to provide them with specialist offerings that assist them in delivering tailored cloud-centric solutions to their clients into the future.”