Tactile, IMU bring competitive IMU POS to the Benelux

"We are very glad and proud to be able to introduce our new premium POS (point of sale) brand 'IMU P2C Korea'. We have looked for a long time for a strong partner to continue making inroads in the Benelux hospitality and retail market. IMU has an excellent track record and is successfully establishing its distribution network worldwide. IMU offers a no-nonsense approach in doing business and supports us all the way," says Mauro Mercuri, Group Director, Tactile Technologies.

"Tactile is no stranger to introducing and establishing 'new' brands. We have done this over and over by applying a macro look at what the local market needs. IMU is a leader in the Korean POS industry and offers a stable supply chain and great value for money. In today's market, value for money and a stable supply chain are more important than ever before for resellers and end-users."

Founded in 2010, IMU has been a market leader in the field of POS thanks to its outstanding engineering capability and innovative thinking. IMU's continuous investment in R&D, as well as its excellent customer service, has propelled IMU to the top of the POS market in Korea. IMU understands today’s business environment demands streamlined efficiency, mobility and attractive design. IMU is committed to providing a cutting-edge product range that includes both Windows and Android-based POS solutions.

IMU founder and CEO, Jae-Seob Choi, says: “We have been looking for a reliable partner for the Benelux market for many years, and now we have finally found the right partner who has a well-organised reseller network as well as a great market reputation. Nowadays, the key factor for whether you are successful or not depends on the partner you work closely with. In terms of this, it is our honour to co-operate with Tactile Technologies for the Benelux market and we will make every effort to develop and strengthen the partnership.”

Tactile Technologies is a well-known, experienced and successful distributor of touch screen, auto ID and payment technology products. For more info, go to www.tactiletechnologies.com. Find out more about IMU's 'P2C' range of products on http://www.p2c.co.kr/en.