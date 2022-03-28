Frogfoot’s WiFi-only fibre solution connects more homes

Shane Chorley, head of sales at Frogfoot.

Frogfoot Networks, an open-access infrastructure provider, says it has seen increased demand for its WiFi-only fibre solution, connecting over 40 000 homes in SA.

In October, Frogfoot announced it was piloting Frogfoot air, a WiFi-only fibre solution through which internet services providers (ISPs) can offer affordable connectivity to users living in select areas.

The solution, piloted across five provinces, is aimed at increasing fibre penetration across the infrastructure provider’s coverage areas, and addresses a price-sensitive market that is currently not being serviced.

The company says it has since exceeded its target to connect 40 000 under-serviced homes, while also expanding its Frogfoot air ISP partnership network.

The new offering allows fibre-based internet connectivity via a single device. Traditionally, the equipment provided by Frogfoot and the ISP had been separate, but the fibre operator is now combining this into one device, enabling faster installation times.

By offering a standard service to the ISPs, Frogfoot says it offers its partners the flexibility to create their own packages via the device.

Shane Chorley, head of sales and marketing at Frogfoot, tells ITWeb: “Frogfoot air has quite literally taken off; we have seen great uptake from both customers and ISPs. We know it’s servicing a great need and the product is well-positioned to service our customers. After adding 40 000 to this service, Frogfoot air is now available in 18 towns across the country.”

There are now over 140 ISPs on the open-access Frogfoot network, including Afrihost, MWeb and Vox, he continues.

The COVID-19 pandemic, adds Chorley, has increased the need for internet connectivity, as more South Africans took to online services, remote working and e-learning.

This has further increased the need for reliable fibre connectivity and infrastructure, particularly in the under-services areas of SA.

A Workday report found that 80% of South African employees worked from home in 2021, with 96% experiencing connectivity issues.

Last year, Frogfoot acquired Link Africa, an independent fibre network operator, to further accelerate its strategy to expand fibre-optic network deployment to build better ICT infrastructure and stimulate economic development.

Link Africa builds and operates fibre-optic networks, using a patented infrastructure deployment method on various modes of infrastructure.

According to Chorley, since the acquisition, Frogfoot has absorbed the acquired areas into its current processes and migrated all customers, with no major operational changes made.

The acquisition increased the number of homes passed by Frogfoot’s network to 312 000 and further cemented its position as the third-largest fibre network operator in SA, he adds.

“Since the acquisition, Frogfoot has acquired and migrated Link Africa customers to the Frogfoot network, adding multiple new areas and complexes to our coverage. Customers now have access to over 140 ISPs on the open-access Frogfoot network. We have also added new homes to our Western Cape network where we are already dominant.”