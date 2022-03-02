Africa-focused 4Sight expands Namibia operation

Tertius Zitzke, Group CEO, 4Sight Holdings and 4Sight’s Namibian office MD Andy Tee.

Multinational tech group 4Sight Holdings, listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange’s AltX board, has deepened its interest in Namibia, with the announcement that it will expand its regional office in Windhoek and make its full range of technology offerings available.

4Sight is a leading developer and implementer of technology solutions based on the fourth industrial revolution for technology partners and resellers as well as end customers.

Tertius Zitzke, Group CEO, 4Sight Holdings, says the expansion of the Namibian office is part of the group’s strategy to grow its brand globally. “Namibia is a stable, growing economy and close to South Africa, so it is an obvious choice for advancing our growth agenda on the continent,” he says. “Internationally, we have strategic partnerships with key vendors like Sage, Microsoft, Aspentech, Simio and Acumatica, to mention a few, but our unique selling proposition is the way we combine technology with engineering and business expertise to create solutions that make the business more effective and profitable.”

The expansion of 4Sight’s Namibian office will be spearheaded by its new managing director, Andy Tee.

Tee is a founding member of AccTech Namibia, a subsidiary of 4Sight Holdings, which opened its doors in 2005.

“This is an exciting development. Leveraging 4Sight’s growing portfolio of integrated solutions, we aim to become the go-to partner for Namibian companies and government agencies looking to accelerate their digital journeys, and become competitors in today’s competitive global economy,” Tee says. “4Sight has a track record of helping organisations to bring information and operational technologies together, supporting the business environment and creating integrated solutions that deliver bottom-line value in a short space of time.”

The expansion falls in line with the company’s growth pillar, as part of its overall strategy. This entails increasing channels to market.