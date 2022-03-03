ITWebBI2022: How to develop a successful data strategy

Stefan Steffen, Telkom.

Data has become a topic that tops the business agenda.

However, too many organisations don’t have a data strategy in place that defines how they can extract the insights and value they need from the vast amounts of data that they receive every day.

How does a business develop a data strategy?

Stefan Steffen, executive: data science, Telkom, is presenting on "How to develop a successful data strategy for your business", at the ITWeb Business Intelligence Summit 2022.



During his presentation, he will reveal how to approach data strategically, and identify the strategic priorities of the business and those key questions that data will help them answer.

In addition, Steffen will explore managing exponential data growth in real time, and answer questions such as whether this is achievable or even necessary, how this can be executed, and how success can be measured.

Finally, he will unpack how to manage data holistically across multiple platforms, as well as the importance of educating data professionals about the business so that they are comfortable with strategic discussions.