New councillors to get computer literacy, finance training

Russel Morena, CEO of the Southern African Institute of Government Auditors.

The Southern African Institute of Government Auditors (SAIGA) says it will collaborate with the South African Local Government Association (SALGA) to address the challenge of lack of computer and financial illiteracy among municipal councillors.

SAIGA, which operates as a non-profit, focuses on developing ethical public sector professionals though continuous professional development programmes, expert technical knowledge, computer literacy, and scientific research in accountability and accounting topics.

It also facilitates programmes aimed at developing and advancing competent public sector auditing and accounting professionals.

The organisation says it will provide, in particular, the newly-elected councillors and other members, including associates of the public sector, with access to a broader base of training and development courses, including computer skills, workshops, seminars, research and related activities, in efforts to respond to capacity challenges in local government.

Last month, SALGA revealed that 62% of councillors lacked basic computer skills to perform tasks such as passing municipal budgets, and these deficiencies were picked up during lockdown.

The organisation noted this illiteracy was discovered when many councillors and municipalities struggled to comply with prescripts and passing budgets using computing devices while working remotely.

The report points out that poor financial management is another issue plaguing local government, with many municipalities being flagged by the auditor-general.

Additionally, SALGA found only seven municipalities were doing well, while 31% were dysfunctional, 30% were functional and 32% were in distress.

Russel Morena, CEO of SAIGA, believes councillors at any local municipality that controls millions of rands need to be able to use computers and understand basic finance and accounting.

“Service delivery that satisfies citizens depends on clean governance and strengthening capacity-building in the public sector.

“An efficient public sector is the responsibility of everyone, whether working in government or not. Therefore, beneficial management of the South African democratic process relies on active and constructive participation of all,” says Morena.

Following the announcement of the election results, many municipalities across the country witnessed the ushering in of a new cadre of councillors, who will play a crucial role in accelerating service delivery to community members.

Through SAIGA’s Public Sector Accountancy and Audit Academy, which is the recognised and accredited training provider of SAIGA continuing professional development and short courses, local government will be provided with various tailor-made financial, business, computer and accounting courses.

“These are some of the courses that can help one develop the art of integrating the financial impact on the environment, society, economy and governance in communication. Our role as SAIGA is to serve the public interest by strengthening capacity-building in the public sector. I believe that through such courses, the public sector can achieve clean governance and quality service delivery that leads to a happy citizenry,” concludes Morena.