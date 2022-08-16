HUAWEI to launch new lineup of products at Xperience HUAWEI 2022

X marks the date as this August, the HUAWEI Consumer Business Group will be showcasing a new lineup of products, including their flagship foldable smartphone, the HUAWEI Mate Xs 2, and their flagship MateBook, the HUAWEI MateBook X Pro laptop.

In conjunction, HUAWEI is also launching the HUAWEI MatePad 10.4, the HUAWEI MateBook D16, the HAUWEI Watch Fit 2, the HUAWEI Band 7 and the HUAWEI Watch GT 3 Pro.

Enjoy an all-scenario, seamless AI experience

HUAWEI is constantly working towards innovation that provides the ultimate digital experience for consumers. The cutting-edge features offer a user experience that fulfils the vision of an all-scenario seamless AI experience. All HUAWEI products are endowed with technological innovation in aesthetics, display, performance, connectivity and interaction, designed for maximum creativity and unified communication.

HUAWEI products are based around two core capabilities: cross-device collaboration and an ecosystem integration. This means you can enjoy the Super Device capabilities, that bring convenient collaboration and higher efficiency when multitasking.

The noteworthy product features

The HUAWEI Mate Xs 2 has brought yet another breakthrough in aesthetic design, with its first innovative 3D Fiberglass Design for more refined textures.

The HUAWEI MateBook X Pro represents the ultimate smart flagship laptop for professionals who have high expectations. Its high-performance and hybrid architecture efficiently enables you to handle complex tasks.

The all-new HUAWEI MatePad 10.4 is a new-generation mid-range tablet, suitable for both students and professionals. It comes with a great full-view display and an exceptional immersive sound. The HUAWEI MatePad 10.4 is also compatible with the HUAWEI M-Pencil Package and offers multiple smart ways to get tasks done. It also has futuristic Super Device features in addition to its wide range of note taking apps.

With the move towards remote working and studying, there is an increased demand for large-screen, high-performance and lightweight laptops. Thankfully, you can get all these features with the new HUAWEI MateBook D 16, which is set to meet and exceed these demands.

When thinking about a smart band, what usually comes to mind is a simple wearable that tracks fitness indicators and relays the data to an app. Their displays are often small and basic and lacks more integrated health features, which are reserved for high-end smartwatches in most cases.

Bridging this gap is the soon be launched HUAWEI Band 7, the Ultra-Thin Smart Band with a long battery life that comes with impressive health management and workout monitoring features. This stylish wearable is for the always on-the-move fitness gurus.

HUAWEI’s latest smartwatch marries leading technology with a sleek and fashionable design. The HUAWEI WATCH FIT 2 gracefully blends technology with fashion, making it the ideal smartwatch for every fashionista out there. It’s trendy and modern with its large and sharp 1.74-inch AMOLED HD HUAWEI Full-View display, but is also smart and practical with Bluetooth calling, 10-day battery life and numerous health and fitness features.

Also launching will be the new HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro. It features an outstanding luxurious design and makes use of remarkable high-end materials with luxury-grade polishing to achieve its unique look. Not to mention the mind-blowing battery life and professional health management features. What's more, it is compatible with HUAWEI devices as well as other Android and iOS devices. HUAWEI has found a recipe to create the latest must-have smartwatch that blends premium design and top-notch tech!

Whether you are a tech enthusiast or fashionista, look no further than these HUAWEI products, coming soon to South Africa!

Be sure to watch the press for more details on Xperience HUAWEI 2022.