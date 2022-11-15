Exponant adds cloud choice with new Huawei Cloud partnership

Integrated ICT solutions provider Exponant has partnered with Huawei Cloud to offer its customers more choice, tools and cost benefits when migrating and managing their Sage instances in the cloud.

Richard Zoutendyk, Digital Officer at Exponant, says the partnership with Huawei Cloud is in line with the company’s focus on adding value and supporting digital transformation for 25 years. “With clients ranging from large enterprises to small and mid-sized companies, we have noted growing demand for choice in cloud providers and hosted offerings,” he says. “Our partnership with Huawei Cloud adds to our multicloud offering and gives our customers more options, so they can find ‘the right jockey for the right horse’ when it comes to cloud,” he says.

Exponant’s partnership with Huawei Cloud will initially focus on Exponant’s Sage services. Exponant partners with Sage to provide, deploy and support Sage financial and business solutions. Exponant also helps customers migrate Sage from on-premises to the cloud, or between clouds.

Zoutendyk says Exponant is seeing growing interest in cloud migration from small and mid-sized organisations looking to support hybrid work models and assure business continuity.

“High availability, data security and backups are key priorities, and more businesses want opex rather than capex spend. In addition, load-shedding is compounding the risks of on-premises applications and services, so everyone wants to be in the cloud,” he says.

However, while most enterprise clients have made the move, many smaller and mid-sized organisations still have concerns about the skills required and hidden costs involved in a move to cloud.

Zoutendyk says Exponant’s partnership with Huawei Cloud positions the company to help customers overcome these hurdles. “Huawei Cloud offers the advantage of dedicated in-country support, so we can assist customers timeously and it helps us assist smaller clients who require more hands-on support. We also believe Huawei offers our customers cost benefits that make it very attractive for them to look at the business value to be achieved in the cloud.”

The partnership with Huawei also enables Exponant to run certain experiments and proofs of concept for customers, supporting Exponant’s value proposition. The Huawei Cloud partnership allows us to provide resources and tools that add real value and support our customers’ digital transformation,” he says.

Huawei Cloud, with availability zones in South Africa, offers secure, low latency and high performance access with local service, support and R&D.

Huawei Cloud SPOKESMAN: “Thanks to our in-country resources, Huawei Cloud is able to address any concerns about latency, data sovereignty and compliance – at a lower cost. These factors have contributed to Huawei Cloud’s strong growth in South Africa, with over 150% increase in customers, 220% growth in revenue and over 80% growth in the local Huawei Cloud partner ecosystem in the past year.

