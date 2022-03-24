Dell Technologies drives sustainability with Concept Luna

As an industry-leading technology company, Dell Technologies has been driving sustainability efforts aimed at reducing its carbon footprint in the hopes of inspiring fellow corporations to do the same.

According to the World Wildlife Fund, the world’s temperature has already risen by 1˚C compared to what it was between 1850 and 1900. Although this may seem like a gradual rise in temperature, this continued acceleration will have devastating effects on the world as we know it today, including but not limited to rising sea levels, heat waves, flooding and extreme degradation of coral reefs. It has been stated that world leaders need to join forces and eliminate the emission of carbon dioxide by 2050 and this is exactly what Dell Technologies aims to do.

Laying out a detailed timeline, Dell Technologies aims to have reduced its operational emissions by 50% in 2030, making use of 100% renewable energy by 2040, and an overall 60% reduction in supply chain emissions per unit of revenue. The company's goal will be accomplished though various processes including re-using or recycling an equivalent product for every product bought by a customer, only utilising packaging made from recycled or renewable materials and manufacturing more than half of its product content from recycled or renewable material.

These processes have already been brought to light in a number of the company's products through pioneering tree-based bioplastics to use in the production of its Latitude 500 series, using recycled hard drives sourced from its closed-loop supply chain in its Optiplex units, and, as of April 2021, all new Ultrasharp, C-Series Video Conferencing Monitors and P-Series Monitors that use a minimum of 85% post-consumer recycled plastic.

Concept Luna

Joining Pinnacle at the Techscape 2022 event in the Drakensberg this past February, Chris Buchanan, Director for Client Solutions in Russia and Africa at Dell Technologies, provided guests with an overview on Dell's innovative project that forms part of Dell Technologies 2030 Moonshot Goals to advance sustainability and drive the circular economy – Concept Luna.

“Concept Luna is a challenge our engineering team embraced by asking 'what if' questions to assess our product design in different ways. It has allowed us to test new ways of reducing, re-using, recreating and ultimately pushing the boundaries of sustainable PC design. Some of the innovations introduced include using hydro-based aluminium, introducing recycled plastic polymers and bioplastics into our casings, as well as using 100% recycled pulp in our packaging. We have already exceeded our 2030 goal eight years ahead of plan with the launch of the new Latitude notebook, which has 100% recyclable packaging.”

Dell Technologies launched Concept Luna in December 2021 in collaboration with Intel and is the first prototype for a parallel innovation workstream to accelerate the circular design of Dell’s products, testing the limitations of what can be achieved. Dell has made it clear that Concept Luna is not to be manufactured or sold, but used as an aspirational guideline in making innovative ideas a reality. In its media release published in December 2021, Dell stated that if all the design ideas in Concept Luna were realised, it could result in an estimated 50% reduction in overall product carbon footprint.

“With Concept Luna, Dell will continue to strive for improvements in contributing towards the durability and sustainability of our products.”

For more information, visit https://www.dell.com/en-us/blog/pushing-the-boundaries-of-sustainable-pc-design-concept-luna/.

