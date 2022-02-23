The common maxim today is that data is the “new oil” that drives the economy. Companies gather and store increasingly massive volumes of data, which comes in all shapes and sizes and from a slew of different sources.

However, simply having this data is meaningless, and unfortunately, the majority of data within any company is not used to gain actionable insights.

This begs the question – why? One major reason why companies are falling short when it comes to becoming fully data-driven businesses is a lack of data skills. And if workers are equipped with the skills they need to handle data properly, this can all change.

Known as data literacy, this skill gives employees the ability to read, create, communicate with and understand data, and is a critical step in any company’s path to becoming data driven.

More importantly, it helps staff members make data-driven decisions that benefit the business, its operations and its bottom line.

To unpack this idea further, Nolwando Maoto, executive head of business intelligence, analytics, planning and monitoring at First National Bank, will be presenting on “Building data literacy skills to enable a data-driven business” at the ITWeb Business Intelligence Summit 2022, to be held from 8 to 10 March at the Maslow Hotel in Sandton, and online.

She will answer questions such as: What does data literacy look like? Is it just training? What else is involved? How do you start?

In addition, she will cover issues such as getting leadership and the board to take ownership of driving data literacy awareness throughout the organisation, as well as how to ensure the buy-in of all key stakeholders.

Maoto will discuss aligning the data literacy programme with the corporate strategy and objectives, and will unpack how data literacy can help to create a data-driven culture.