Are your organisation’s data and analytics in your field of vision?

Your print and scan infrastructure is a rich source of data that can’t be overlooked. Let’s bring it all into focus so you can stay nimble and make business decisions with speed, clarity and confidence.

Turn your print data into opportunity.

Take a deep dive into valuable print, scan and fax data and turn it into actionable insights with Xerox MPS Advanced Analytics for enterprises that use Xerox Managed Print Services. For example, you can:

Understand the current health of the fleet – device availability, device connectivity, service tickets – and address issues;

Identify security risks and usage irregularities;

Measure compliance against existing print, security or sustainability policies and implement changes as needed; and

Drive productivity and reduce costs with the ability to identify usage trends, asset metrics and opportunities for process improvements by user, account code or department.

Xerox MPS Advanced Analytics provides the breakthrough visibility needed to help you improve your business, making it more efficient, secure and productive.

A single pane of glass view, delivering an immediate, always-on, self-service experience accessible by web browser.

Global data for global insight with the ability to drill down into details such as location, business group or device, including multi-vendor devices and homeworkers.

Ability to find the right information, right when you need it, in three clicks or less, so you can spend less time searching for data scattered across your print environment and more time acting on it.

Intuitive dashboard tailored to functional roles and use cases that present data in easy-to-understand visualisations – no learning curve.

Role-based insight you can put into action.

Functional views organise relevant information, making it easier to do your job by providing the AI-driven analytics that matter most to you.

Site management: Monitor the health of your entire fleet with immediate access to critical insights, including asset metrics and operational volume.

Business and financial: Gain a thorough understanding of print behaviour with insights on users, workflows and service history.

Information security: Improve security at every data point with vivid data visualisations that make it easy to identify risks and respond to them faster.

Sustainability: Encourage responsible print habits at the user level with the ability to view the impact of your organisation's eco-efforts.

See it, save it, share it, solve it.

Increased visibility and insight are just the beginning with Xerox MPS Advanced Analytics. Seamless functionality at your fingertips delivers convenience at every step, allowing you to save, export and share viewed states or dashboards with colleagues for easy collaboration.

Ready to advance with analytics?

Your print infrastructure is rich with potential. Tap into its data with Xerox MPS Advanced Analytics.

Download brochure.