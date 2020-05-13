Multi-cloud mobile workforces grapple with data complexity challenge

Johan Scheepers, country head for South Africa at Commvault.

As South Africa entered lockdown, the first step many local businesses took to maintain business continuity was to go mobile. But in doing so, many also looked to multi-cloud strategies for flexibility, resulting in unexpected complexity and potentially creating new business continuity and security risks.

This is according to Johan Scheepers, country head for South Africa at Commvault, who notes that both the pandemic and market volatility are taking their toll on IT environments, and putting critical data at risk. Added complexity can make it challenging for IT teams to ensure data availability, mitigate threats and ensure speed and scope of recovery. “Now more than ever, organisations need to be able to protect diverse data types – on-premises, across networks and in hybrid or multi-cloud environments,” he says.

To help businesses ensure business continuity, compliance and risk management in an increasingly uncertain time, Commvault, in partnership with ITWeb, will host a free Webinar, titled: ‘Data management in a remote working world’ on 28 May.

Focusing on the question: ‘Are efforts to modernise IT creating new data challenges?’ this event will update professionals tasked with data strategy, transformation, automation and solution architecture on how to solve new data management challenges.

Commvault experts will address ways to harness the multi-cloud while managing complexity, how to mitigate the risks of working from home, and how to guarantee compliance and business continuity through data management.

