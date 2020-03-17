eBook: How to optimise your cloud and mobile workflows

Get your copy! check_box I give consent to share these details with Altron Bytes Document Solutions Cancel submit attach_file eBooks

The cloud era is here to stay. By 2020, more than three-quarters of small to mid-sized businesses will have fully adopted cloud computing – twice as many as there were in 2015.

Cloud storage services such as Dropbox and productivity tools such as Google Apps for Work and Microsoft Office 365 offer smarter ways to collaborate, communicate and scale as you grow, along with price points that keep you agile and efficient.

This eBook is about the intersection of cloud, mobile and real-world document workflows. In it, we’ll show you how to boost your employees’ productivity and simplify your workload with smarter document processes.