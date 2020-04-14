Survey to reveal state of public cloud adoption in SA

Cloud computing has been around for well over a decade, but businesses across the board are still considering whether a private, public, hybrid or multi-cloud strategy is the right one for them.

Many are turning to the public cloud to reap the benefits of economies of scale, the pay-as-you-use model and true scalability, as this environment is infinitely more agile and dynamic.

However, migrating to a public cloud is not without its challenges.

With this in mind, ITWeb, in partnership with Nutanix, is conducting a Cloud Survey to find out where South African organisations stand when it comes to public cloud adoption, and in terms of executing their overall cloud strategy.

The survey delves into the primary drivers for migrating to public cloud as well as the main challenges businesses face along their journeys, and looks at what percentage of their workloads are typically running in the cloud.

The findings will be published on ITWeb and the anonymised insights gleaned from local respondents will also be included in Nutanix’ global Enterprise Cloud Index report.

In addition to benefiting from the insights the exclusive SA cloud adoption report will offer, respondents stand a chance of winning a Takealot voucher to the value of R3 000.

To take part in the survey, click here.