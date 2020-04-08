Mustek adds Molex to its stable

ICT distributor Mustek has added Molex’s range of copper and fibre structured cabling solutions to its product portfolio.

US-based Molex manufactures structured cabling and high-speed data technologies and has over three decades of experience providing enterprise network solutions for some of the world's largest organisations.

According to Mustek, Molex Structured Cabling was designed to enable networking infrastructure with maximum performance, efficiency and reliability. It delivers power-saving IP connectivity to native digital devices and legacy systems, optimised for high-speed data transmission and premise edge networking, the distributor says.

Trevor Van Zyl, brand executive at Mustek, says the introduction of Molex to Mustek’s product portfolio will help expand its footprint in the infrastructure market segment, and will help meet clients' high-density and power over Ethernet needs.

Sean Lax, Molex product manager at Mustek, confirmed that Molex stock has already arrived in the country, but is currently being held by freight forwarders due to the national Covid-19 lockdown. It will be available within a week or two of re-opening for business.