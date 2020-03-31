Unicef explores mass e-learning for SA scholars

The United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) is exploring the possibility of mass e-learning in South Africa, as millions of learners are grounded at home following the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

Unicef is a United Nations (UN) agency responsible for providing humanitarian and developmental aid to children worldwide.

The UN agency says as nationwide school closures disrupt the education for more than 80% of students worldwide, it will significantly scale up support in all countries to help children continue their learning while keeping schools safe.

“Schools in the majority of countries worldwide have closed. It is an unprecedented situation and unless we collectively act now to protect children’s education, societies and economies will feel the burden long after we’ve beaten COVID-19. In the most vulnerable communities, the impact will span generations,” says Robert Jenkins, Unicef’s global chief of education.

“Based on lessons learned with the school closures in response to Ebola, the longer children stay away from school, the less likely they are to ever return. Giving children alternative ways to learn and also by doing so, rebuild a routine, is a critical part of our response,” says Jenkins.

To help curb the disruption to children’s education and keep children learning safely, Unicef has allocated additional funding to accelerate work with governments and partners in more than 145 low- and middle-income countries.

The initial global allocation of $13 million – nearly $9 million of which is from a contribution made by the Global Partnership for Education – will be catalytic by supporting national governments and a wide range of education partners in each country to develop plans to enable a rapid, system-wide response.

According to the UN agency, the initiative will enable countries to prepare alternative learning programmes in the case of school closures and help schools keep children and their communities safe by providing vital information on handwashing and other hygiene practices.

It says the funds will also help support children’s mental health and prevent stigma and discrimination by encouraging students to avoid stereotypes when talking about the virus.

In SA, Unicef is exploring the possibility of mass e-learning, online and app-based access to educational content, as well as using radio and teleconferencing incorporating significant private sector input.

Working with the Department of Basic Education, Unicef says it is producing radio messaging for children and youth, and is supporting government’s efforts on feeding and nutrition by leveraging its partnerships with the private sector to direct contributions to the national school nutrition programme.

The agency is also partnering with corporates to boost Childline’s helpline during this lockdown period, from 35 to 63 counsellors and social workers in all nine provinces.

“Children who are out of school are vulnerable to abuse. Every single day, our children experience some form of violence in South Africa. Around 70 sexual violent crimes are reported daily, often in places where children should be safest, like in their homes. Tragically, about 40% of child survivors of sexual violence have experienced it more than once,” says the deputy representative of Unicef in SA, Muriel Mafico.

“With our children at home now due to COVID-19, they are at risk. The helpline is one way they can be protected or seek help,” she says, adding Unicef’s work on COVID-19 is part of the UN’s joint support to the South African government and society.