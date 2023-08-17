Maziv appoints Junaid Munshi as chief commercial officer

Junaid Munshi, chief commercial officer of Maziv.

Junaid Munshi has been appointed as chief commercial officer (CCO) of Maziv, the parent company of Vumatel and Dark Fibre Africa (DFA).

Dietlof Mare, chief executive officer of Vumatel, DFA and Maziv, announced the appointment today.

Munshi will report to Mare, and will be responsible for sustaining the growth the company has achieved in the competitive market, says the firm.

In a statement, Maziv says since starting in 2014, Vumatel has connected nearly two million homes in South Africa and provided free, unlimited 1Gbps fibre connections to over 700 schools.

DFA is a provider of enterprise fibre to major telecoms and internet service providers in the country.

According to the company, Vumatel and DFA combined have over 47 000km of fibre, making Maziv South Africa’s biggest fibre network operator.

It notes that Munshi brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of strategic leadership in the telecoms industry.

With over 20 years’ experience in senior executive roles, he has consistently demonstrated his ability to drive revenue growth and deliver outstanding results, says Maziv.

As CCO, it adds, he will collaborate closely with the Maziv executive team to define and execute its commercial goals, drive customer acquisition and retention, and enhance market presence.

“His role will be pivotal in identifying emerging business opportunities and implementing innovative strategies to ensure our sustained competitive-edge in a rapidly-evolving business landscape,” says the company.

“In his most recent role as managing director of SA Digital Villages (SADV), Munshi exemplified his passion for people and customer satisfaction.”

Prior to joining SADV, he held senior leadership positions, including MD, CCO and managing executive, in organisations such as Cell C, Vodacom and MTN.

“I am excited and privileged to join Maziv as chief commercial officer,” he says. “I firmly believe the company is best positioned in the industry, and I am looking forward to joining a team that’s driving our growth across the vast spectrum of opportunities before us.

“We are particularly excited to be at the forefront of delivering a new era of best value, high-speed broadband services to all corners of society to unlock the vast socio-economic benefits that lie ahead.”

Munshi holds a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Engineering from the University of Cape Town and an MBA from Wits Business School.