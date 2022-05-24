NTT announces global availability of new Managed Campus Networks services enhancements

NTT, a global technology and business solutions provider, today announces significant enhancements to its Managed Campus Networks service, a portfolio of consulting, technical and managed services designed to provide a seamlessly integrated campus network in the most demanding head office, branch and manufacturing environments.

The new platform provides a direct path for network transformation and enables organisations to access the latest cloud-based and artificial intelligence (AI) enabled operations tools and critical connectivity services.

The enhancements deliver an improved client experience through automation and efficiencies, access to globally available skilled network experts, and operational processes certified against industry best practice. This all combines to ensure an enhanced client experience when consuming managed services, meaning network health is improved and is more available to support client business requirements and ambitions.

NTT’s recent ‘2021 Global Workplace Report’ revealed more than two-thirds of C-suite executives believe connected workplace technologies are very important to the organisation’s future workplace strategy. “It’s fundamentally important to have a modernised network services foundation that supports outcomes delivered by a hybrid workplace,” said Sunil Kishore, Senior Executive VP, Managed Network and Collaboration Services at NTT. “The pace of modern business needs robust communication, collaboration and access to business services all facilitated and enabled by the network.”

Solutions that work

NTT’s Managed Campus Networks solution complements NTT’s Managed SD-WAN and Managed Private 5G offerings by accelerating technology and operations transformation through automation, AIOps enabled platforms and analytics. These offerings help to deliver the best digital experience for employees, customers and devices connecting to the campus network.

“In today’s demanding work environments, we know organisations require a one-stop shop for their network services,” said Amit Dhingra, Executive VP, Enterprise Network Services at NTT. “With NTT’s Managed Campus Networks services, we leverage the innovative digital capabilities of our service platform and experienced technical skills to provide enterprises with faster time to incident response, improved network agility and deeper insights into network operations through our global service delivery, and Information Technology Infrastructure Library (ITIL) aligned processes and certification.”

NTT’s Managed Campus Networks service offering is underpinned by NTT’s leading network infrastructure assets, including a tier one network backbone spanning five continents, SD-WAN services in 190 countries, and cloud-based NFV services in 75+ global Local Cloud Centers. NTT’s secure by design approach delivers security embedded and integrated as part of the network function, which reduces risk and enables office-bound employees to safely return, by providing location-based services with deep analytics for business insights.

Networking continues to evolve at pace, and modern campus network infrastructures are composed of seamless wired, wireless and cellular connectivity that need to perform to deliver modern business expectations.

Find out more about NTT’s Managed Campus Networks here.