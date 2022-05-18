Broadcom’s industry-leading AI, security, hybrid cloud solutions accelerate client value on new z16 Mainframe

Dolf Snyman, CA Southern Africa account manager.

CA Southern Africa, the sole sub-Saharan representative of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), has announced the global technology leader’s expansion of opportunities for organisations to acquire greater value from the company’s advanced AI, security and hybrid cloud solutions with “Day One” support for IBM’s new z16. Broadcom’s suite of leading software solutions, services and unique “Beyond Code” programmes provide clients with the advantages needed to succeed in an increasingly challenging business environment.



“Our strategic investments position clients to exploit the z16 along with advances in AI, cyber security, cloud integration and agility,” says Greg Lotko, senior vice-president and general manager, Mainframe Software Division, Broadcom. “We’re providing support for the new platform across our software portfolio. What distinguishes Broadcom is our deep investment in technology and how we work side-by-side in partnership with our clients to overcome their unique challenges and create new opportunities.”

Johan Bosch, executive director for iOCO Infrastructure Services, says: “Nothing can match the transaction performance of a mainframe, and the way that we manage the platform using Broadcom technology is a real differentiator for us. We can deliver our services at 25% of the cost when measured against standalone banking environments. Having Broadcom as a partner really allows us to deliver unique innovation.”

As a member of the z16 Early Ship Program, Broadcom collaborated with IBM to ensure clients can capitalise on the full range of our mainframe software solutions on the new platform to drive progress towards their innovation and business goals. Areas where clients can extend strategic value from Broadcom include:

Applying AI and automation for operational resiliency – using algorithms fine-tuned for the mainframe Broadcom solutions reduce manual efforts by 40%, identify root causes five times faster and predict problems before they occur to keep operations up and running smoothly.

Establishing holistic security to protect against cyber threats – Broadcom’s Mainframe security and compliance solutions take a layered approach beyond encryption to protect business-critical data and simplify compliance processes.

Embracing an “open first” approach to integrate mainframe as part of their hybrid cloud – Broadcom enables integrations between open software and our solutions, allowing for choice of tooling across teams and making the experience of integrating and working with the mainframe just like any other platform or cloud.

Leveraging tailored partnership programmes that go “Beyond Code” to address unique needs – these “Beyond Code” programmes provide value to drive success for the business with the platform. Programmes include Expert Change Planning, Mainframe Resource Intelligence Health Scans, Mainframe Consumption Based Licensing and more.

Dolf Snyman, CA Southern Africa account manager, concludes: “This is an important announcement for SA that enhances CA Southern Africa’s value proposition to the market and offers customers maximum ROI as well as a proven roadmap to business success.”