eBook: How to make workflow automation work for you

Enterprise-level workflow automation should streamline processes, enhance productivity and scale effectively. That may sound like a lot to ask, but all of it is achievable. After all, the tools that power today’s workflow automation successes have been tried, tested and refined over many years.

The recent disruption to global business operations has made automation more relevant than ever. In its analysis of the tech trends of 2022, Deloitte Consulting described automation as the emerging key to both sustaining and enhancing operations, while empowering workers. No longer is automation purely about reducing costs and boosting outputs. Now, workflow automation can offer new layers of resilience to an organisation’s operations, making them better able to adapt to external pressures and internal demands.

Those pressures could involve changing the nature of your workspace, so it becomes a hub for hybrid workers, or evolving your complete business model to deliver services in an entirely different way.

