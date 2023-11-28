FNB to provide backup power to its ATMs

FNB will install UPS systems in over 1 000 standalone ATMs.

With power utility Eskom again ramping up load-shedding, First National Bank (FNB) today announced plans to install uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems in over 1 000 of its standalone ATMs.

This, in a move to improve the operational resilience of its ATM network across the country, says the bank.

In a statement, FNB says the first phase of the project will begin with installations at 300 ATMs by the end of this year.

Lytania Johnson, CEO of FNB personal segment, explains: “ATMs are crucial to ensuring customers have access to financial services without having to visit the nearest branch.

“While millions of our customers use channels such as our FNB app, online and cellphone banking to access most services, many still use ATMs to perform a range of activities for day-to-day financial needs, so it is essential for our devices to be accessible at all times.”

Zibu Nqala, CEO of FNB points-of-presence, adds: “Standalone ATMs are our top priority because they are frequently located in areas with no backup power. The installation of UPS systems is a crucial step in improving our operational resilience and mitigating the impact of power outages, such as load-shedding, on our customers.

“Our approach for phase one will be ATMs in locations with heavy device usage without landlord backup power. These ATMs will be able to operate for at least four hours during interruptions in power, allowing customers to access services during planned and unplanned outages.”

According to the big-four bank, this latest development follows its recent commitment to equip 100 of its branches with solar power.

The majority of FNB branches already have backup power solutions in place to maintain service availability during power outages.

FNB operates nearly 5 000 ATMs across South Africa and targets to have 90% of all ATMs covered by alternate and backup power supply by 2024.