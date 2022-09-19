Mteto Nyati joins Nedbank board

Mteto Nyati has joined the Nedbank board.

Big-four bank Nedbank has appointed former Altron and MTN SA CEO Mteto Nyati as an independent non-executive director and member of the group IT committee with effect from 1 October.

In a statement, Nedbank says the appointment has been made in terms of the group’s policy on the nomination and appointment of directors.

“Mteto is chairman of Wazo Investments, and a non-executive director of Telkom. Previous roles include being chief executive at Altron, chief executive of MTN South Africa, and managing director of Microsoft South Africa,” says Nedbank.

It adds that he was named one of Yale University’s World Fellows on Global Leadership in 2004.

Mpho Makwana, chairman of Nedbank Group, welcomed Nyati to the boards and says: “Mteto will deepen the boards’ ICT, digital, commercial and strategic skillset; we look forward to his contribution.”



