eBook: Overcome these 10 mobile device security pain points with MDM

Security vulnerabilities become more concerning when smartphones, tablets and laptops are used by employees to access and share sensitive organisation data without the IT team’s approval. A single leak could lead to the organisation breaching industry compliance standards and having to pay hefty fines.

Wondering how mobile devices are threatening the security of your corporate data? Read our free eBook to find out. In this e-book, you’ll learn about:

The security threat landscape during hybrid work;

The security risks and threats that can make IT admins reconsider the use of mobile devices for work; and

Overcoming these security threats with the help of a mobile device management tool.

Please download our eBook below.