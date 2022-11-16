CA Southern Africa delivering ‘flow of value’ in DevOps value chain

Craig De Lucchi, Account Director, CA Southern Africa.

According to Gartner, many businesses lack end-to-end visibility, resulting in a struggle with product delivery and inability to improve the flow of value to their markets. CA Southern Africa is exceptionally well positioned to respond to this need through its DevOps value stream that enables companies to analyse metrics and optimise the overall health of product delivery.

CA Southern Africa is the sole sub-Saharan representative of CA Technologies, a Broadcom company.

Craig De Lucchi, Account Director, CA Southern Africa, says a value chain can be defined as a set of activities that a firm operating in a specific industry performs in order to deliver a valuable product or service to the market. “This is a familiar business management concept, first described by Harvard Business Strategy Professor, Michael Porter, in his 1985 publication, Competitive Advantage: Creating and Sustaining Superior Performance.

“The CA DevOps value chain is about continuously delivering value to users/customers/consumers. CA’s DevOps pipeline enables us to stream value to our market and assist customers to raise the competitive stakes within their organisations. In an ideal state, work and information flow efficiently with minimal delays or queuing of work items,” says De Lucchi.

Today’s hyper-connected, hyper-competitive app economy moves at the speed of light. To succeed, you have no option but to continuously deliver new value to customers at the increasing pace that they demand. Your brand is now defined by the unique, and constantly evolving, digital experiences you offer to the market. These pressures mean that improving velocity and delivering optimal customer value must live at the heart of every organisation’s digital transformation strategy. As a result, businesses are transforming the way in which they design, develop and deliver applications. Their endgame is firmly focused on offering higher quality apps to customers, faster than ever before.

“In this environment, cutting-edge software development processes, such as agile methodologies and DevOps practices, have become critical to success. Agile is an iterative development process."

It taps the voice of the customer early and often, ensuring the organisation is building the right products and features and delivering them with quality and predictability. It also empowers employees by aligning their work with the strategy of the business. DevOps compounds these benefits by enhancing collaboration among the software development and IT operations teams. This accelerates and improves the process of software delivery and encourages constant collaboration. The result is more reliable releases, which ultimately help deliver an exceptional end-user experience.

Adding DevOps practices to an agile working environment improves new business growth by 63% more than using agile alone. This is revealed in Colman Parkes research, which surveyed 1 770 senior business and IT executives worldwide in order to examine how enterprises are leveraging agile and DevOps within their digital transformation programmes and the impact these approaches are having on business performance.

The Coleman Parkes study found that combined, the two practices help businesses increase their organisational metabolism, allowing them to respond to changing market dynamics with speed and confidence and get to market faster. “The latter is the name of the game. CA’s accelerating tools enable huge competitive advantage to our customers that can result in a 63% improvement in new business growth and enhanced operational efficiencies,” concludes De Lucchi.