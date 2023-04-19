Lorge scoops two awards at South African Third Party Advantage Conference 2023

Lorge CEO Neville Govender.

Lorge, a leading provider of Sage software solutions, announced it has received two prestigious awards at the South African Third Party Advantage Conference (TPAC) 2023. The company was honoured with awards from Peresoft and Technisoft for its outstanding commitment to excellence in product sales and support.

Lorge won the Peresoft award for Top Sales in Gauteng 2023 and Outstanding Product Sales and Support 2022-2023 for Technisoft. These third-party solutions work seamlessly with Sage 300.

The accolades represent Lorge's continued commitment to provide innovative and effective solutions to its clients. At TPAC 2023, development partner products for Sage 300 and Sage CRM was showcased. Every showcased product has the potential to be useful in providing a solution to our clients and prospects.

"We are thrilled to receive these awards from Peresoft and Technisoft," said Lorge CEO Neville Govender. "They are a testament to our team's hard work and dedication in delivering the best possible solutions to our clients. We remain committed to providing innovative solutions that help our clients achieve their business objectives."

Peresoft MD Bobby Perel added: “Congratulations to Lorge for receiving the Top Sales award in Gauteng. It's clear that their hard work and dedication have paid off as a long-standing member of the Sage 300 community; Lorge has consistently shown their commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction. Their achievements in top sales are a testament to their expertise and dedication. We are proud to have Lorge as a partner and value their contributions to the Sage 300 community.”

Technisoft was very pleased to attend the inaugural South African Sage 300cloud TPAC.

“Lorge received our award for Outstanding Product Sales and Support as they provide truly wonderful customer support and are a pleasure to work with. We were so pleased to be able to participate in Sage 300 TPAC and look forward to seeing everyone next year,” says Mark Kornhauser, Technisoft MD.

"Receiving these awards from Peresoft and Technisoft is a great honour," added Govender. "It reinforces our commitment to providing our clients with the best possible solutions to help them achieve their business goals. We look forward to continuing our work with Peresoft, Technisoft and Sage to deliver innovative solutions that help our clients succeed."