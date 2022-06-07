Nedbank super app Avo appointed Apple reseller

Local super app, Avo by Nedbank, has been appointed as an Apple authorised reseller.

In a statement, the bank says Apple products are now available on the platform to South African costumers and businesses, unlocking access to affordable and convenient finance options across the range.

Nedbank will offer a range of Apple products, including Macs, iPads and iPhones, under the deal.

“We are extremely excited at the opportunity to market and sell Apple’s range of devices and accessories,” comments Ciko Thomas, managing executive for retail and business banking at Nedbank Group.

“This partnership is a great fit, with Avo able to focus on creating high-value bundle offers and solutions for consumers and businesses across the spectrum.

“Our name is synonymous for inflation-beating tech deals, and we hope to bring these high-end products to as many South Africans as we can.”

Nedbank’s super app Avo, which was launched as a solution to lockdown woes in June 2020, recently attracted one million users.

Avo allows customers to shop groceries, tech, vehicles, professional home services, prepaid electricity, airtime and data, as well as liquor and takeaways, on a single platform.