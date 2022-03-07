Expert to discuss embedded analytics at #ITWebBI2022

Donald Farmer, principal of Treehive Strategy.

Yesterday’s business intelligence platforms weren’t designed to be used by everyone in the business, but rather only the expert users, such as data scientists or analysts.

This resulted in highly skilled employees spending too much time producing routine reports, when they could be focusing on more valuable activities such as gleaning insights fro the data.

Embedded analytics flipped this on its head, bringing real-time, interactive data visualisations and business intelligence capabilities right into the enterprise applications. And the benefits are many - including increased productivity, more revenue, and a competitive edge.

To unpack this subject further, Donald Farmer, principal at Treehive Strategy, will be presenting on “Understanding the implications of embedded analytics”, at the ITWeb Business Intelligence Summit 2022, to be held from 8 to 10 March, at the Maslow Hotel in Sandton, and online.

Farmer is the principal of TreeHive Strategy, advising software vendors, enterprises and investors on data and advanced analytics strategy. He works with major international vendors, but also with exciting and unique startups from Silicon Valley to Singapore, from New Zealand to Iceland.

He has worked on some of the leading data technologies in the market, in award-winning startups, and in his years leading design and innovation teams at Microsoft and Qlik. As a presenter and writer, he has been described as a business intelligence ‘rockstar’ and has written several books and a popular blog.

During his presentation, he will discuss what embedded analytics is and what are its advantages, as well as what is involved in designing, developing and deploying embedded analytics.

Farmer will also talk about embedded analytics and existing data infrastructure, give examples of embedded analytics in action, and offer delegates his thoughts on the first four steps to success; defining requirements and measures of success, and working with developers and vendors.

Finally, he will cover training users, governing data for embedded analytics and the future of embedded machine learning and AI.