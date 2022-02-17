The BA qualification to take your career to the next level

Getting started on your professional business analyst journey can be daunting when you’re not sure which training route is best for you. Many of our delegates ask about the qualification that will help take their career to the next level!

The BCS Business Analysis Diploma

The BCS International Diploma in Business Analysis has become the most widely recognised qualification for professionals wanting to become a business analyst or looking to get certified.

Many employers expect their business analysts to hold this qualification, so whether you are new to business analysis or have years of experience, this qualification is something you can’t do without.

The BCS Diploma in Business Analysis consists of one foundation, two core and one specialist certificate followed by an oral exam. Each certificate stands as a qualification in its own right and, in various combinations, leads to the higher-level International BCS Diploma in Business Analysis.

As a training provider, we see a lot of our delegates excelling in their career after getting the diploma qualification.

Here are two of the major life changes we have seen:

Increased self-confidence

The Business Analysis Diploma teaches you the key knowledge skills and abilities that are necessary for business analysts, building your own skillset with industry-approved techniques.

This helps you build confidence in yourself and your abilities to help you to feel good, increase your job satisfaction and build up your all-around happiness in your role.

“I feel empowered to go back to business, do analysis with them and recommend solutions. I will be able to contribute more and be more confident.” – Celeste, Business Analyst

Better employment opportunity

This newly gained self-confidence can make a difference to whether you actually get your first role as a business analyst. And this is why professionals new to business analysis tend to choose the Business Analysis Diploma in hopes of getting a new role.

Completing the diploma involves passing an oral exam and this exam is often described as similar to job interviews for business analyst roles. The preparation for the exam and doing the exam is great practice. So alongside the professional qualification, you also gain the skills and confidence to go to an interview and demonstrate to the employer that you are the one for the role.

“This course is a good foundation for increasing your business analysis knowledge. It is also a great start if you are looking to start your journey to becoming a business analyst.” – Allie, Application Support Lead

Profession in demand

The demand for qualified business analyst professionals in the workforce continues to increase year after year.

Business analysis skills have been featured in the LinkedIn ‘Top Skills Companies Need Most’ list for the past three years.

And the Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates the need for business analysts to increase 14% by 2024. This is one of the highest average percentages among growing occupations.

Learn more about the BCS International Diploma in Business Analysis Diploma and how it can help you make that big career change you have been holding out for.

