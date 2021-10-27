Former EOH CFO John King dies amid R1.7bn lawsuit

Former EOH group chief financial officer John King. (Photo credit: CFO South Africa)

Former EOH group chief financial officer (CFO) John King passed way recently.

In a statement to ITWeb, the JSE-listed technology services company says: “EOH expresses condolences to the family of John King following his passing.”

It did not disclose the cause of King’s death.

King was part of the EOH executive team the company is suing over the alleged corruption at the technology services firm.

In June, EOH announced it was suing a number of former executives, including Asher Bohbot, founder and former CEO; John King, former CFO; Jehan Mackay, former head of public sector; and Ebrahim Laher, former head of EOH International, for a total of R6.4 billion in damages.

EOH said it also lodged a criminal case against the four former executives, in addition to the R6.4 billion claim it filed in court.

King started his career at EOH as executive director in 2004 and became CFO in 2008.

In July this year, CFO South Africa suspended King’s 2014 High Performance Team Award in light of EOH announcing it was suing him for R1.7 billion in damages.