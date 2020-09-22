Software AG and du partner to accelerate IOT implementations in UAE

Software AG – du engagement creates the largest IOT partnership for business solutions in the UAE.

A first of its kind collaboration in the UAE that combines two companies’ respective strengths in IOT and subscription services.

New architecture offers state-of-the art platform, scalability and commercial flexibility for IOT business cases.

In line with UAE's vision to fast-track digital transformation, Software AG (Frankfurt MDAX: SOW) and du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), signed a partnership to provide a subscription-based licensing model for IOT services to its business customers.

The strategic collaboration enables Software AG and du to address complex IOT implementations for organisations in the UAE. These businesses will benefit from rapid application development features, reduced time to deployment and out-of-the-box IOT analytics and dashboards to see the complete picture of their IOT data.

The partnership will empower customers to freely design, build, deploy and upgrade IOT applications with agility and flexibility, combining cloud, on-premises and edge deployment models. A scalable architecture offers quick time to market for IOT applications. The partnership establishes du as the leading IOT provider for the UAE market, powered by Software AG’s Cumulocity IoT.

The platform will drive IOT across key industries of government, healthcare, utilities, manufacturing, transport and automotive. These companies will be able to track assets and improve logistics or gather data from smart city applications to make peoples’ lives easier. They can also improve service for their customers by automating manual functions, from meter readings to security measures.

Farid Faraidooni, Deputy CEO – Enterprise Solutions, EITC, said: “As du steadfastly drives its transformation agenda, this is a significant move to scale du’s offering, drive innovation across UAE and seize opportunities in new growth areas. Software AG’s global expertise to build new functionalities for telcos through IOT adoption fits perfectly with our strategy to deliver comprehensive IOT solutions for the UAE market. The move will bolster UAE’s IOT adoption across SMEs, large organisations and the government. This reflects our efforts to enhance the UAE’s position as a regional innovation hub.”

Philippe La Fornara, President EMEA, Software AG, said: “IOT services can help organisations to not only achieve greater insights into their business, but also to build their digital resilience. Data is the heartbeat of a business today, so the task of gathering, analysing and acting upon it should be a top priority.

“Our collaboration with du is a manifestation of the new approach of telcos as providers of IOT services for a fully connected future; a model gaining prominence globally. With du as our strategic telco partner, we aim to play a role in UAE’s 2021 vision through a range of competitive IOT solutions. We welcome du to Software AG’s IOT ecosystem.”

In line with the initiative, du and Software AG will launch a new IOT academy and an experience centre in the coming months. The opening is part of the drive to accelerate the adoption of IOT in the country while also staying abreast of IOT innovation methodologies, best practices and applications as the ecosystem continues to evolve.

In 2019, Software AG was honoured as the visionary in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Industrial IOT Platforms, in addition to receiving the highest use case scores by Gartner in the Critical Capabilities for Industrial IOT Platforms Report.