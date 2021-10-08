Thycotic named to Inc. 5000 for ninth consecutive year

ThycoticCentrify, a leading provider of cloud identity security solutions formed by the merger of the privileged access management (PAM) leaders Thycotic and Centrify, announced that Thycotic has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing private companies in America for the ninth consecutive year. Inc. Magazine has recognised Thycotic’s strong business growth and success, ranking the PAM leader at number 2 432 on its prestigious list for 2021.

Since Thycotic’s ranking on the Inc. 5000 list in 2020, the company announced its merger with Centrify to form a leading cloud identity security vendor, a move facilitated and led by TPG Capital. Thycotic and Centrify were both recently recognised as leaders in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Privileged Access Management, and delivered exceptional Q2 results as a combined company. ThycoticCentrify provides one of the most extensive platforms in the privileged identity security market, with PAM as a service offerings paired with strong identity bridging capabilities and deep experience operating in highly complex environments. ThycoticCentrify expects to debut a new brand and combined solutions portfolio later this year.

“We are honoured to be included on the Inc. 5000 list for the ninth year in a row,” said James Legg, President at ThycoticCentrify. “As we move forward as ThycoticCentrify, we remain committed to furthering our development of innovative, cloud-ready identity and privileged access solutions that are accessible and attainable for all – from small businesses to global enterprises.”

The Inc. 5000 list is a distinguished editorial award celebrating thriving and innovative private companies throughout America. Inc. Magazine announces its annual list every summer, ranking companies by overall revenue growth over a three-year period.

The complete 2021 Inc. 5000 list can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000/2021.