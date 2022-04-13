Ransomware: The implications for security in SA

Charl van der Walt, head of security research, Orange Cyberdefense.

The tremendous success that ransomware authors have enjoyed over the last few years has only emboldened them to continue these types of attacks on companies in every industry.

And experts predict that ransomware attacks are only going to be happening more often in 2022. We can expect phishing attacks to increase, as well as more diverse attack targets, including cloud services, operational technologies and supply chains.

Another trend driving the growth of this scourge this year is the proliferation of ransomware-as-a-service gangs around the world, who are selling their tricks of the trade to less skilled cyber criminals.

To unpack the state of, and trends in, ransomware, Charl van der Walt, head of security research, Orange Cyberdefense will be presenting a keynote address on “Cyber extraordinary”, at the ITWeb Security Summit 2022, to be held at the Sandton Convention Centre from 31 May to 2 June.

Van der Walt will discuss shifting the perspective of security as a grudge purchase to an essential and valuable component of the business infrastructure.

He will help attendees understand the wider implications of a lack of investment in security beyond the organisation, and how it impacts society as a whole.

He will also share lessons from the pandemic, including what COVID-19 has shown us about the importance of co-operation and collaboration.

Finally, he will take a look at the emerging developments in community-oriented security.