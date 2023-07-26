HPE doubles down on channel community

Partnerships are fundamentally important, says Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

The channel ecosystem, including independent software vendors (ISVs), remains critical in the business of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE).

So says President Ntuli, director of HPE GreenLake Cloud Services across the UK, Ireland, Middle East and Africa, speaking to media on the sidelines of GreenLake Day yesterday.

The company hosted the South African leg of HPE GreenLake Day in Johannesburg, with its local partner network and customers in attendance.

Ntuli indicated HPE is on a transformation journey, which has included building the HPE GreenLake platform.

According to HPE, the GreenLake platform is an infrastructure, software, services, consulting and hosting model that enables businesses to leverage cloud-like operation, while retaining control over their data and applications.

Ntuli stated the HPE GreenLake platform is more than a technology transformation, as it is a business transformation.

Commenting on how these new models and platforms affect HPE’s business with the partner community, he explained: “Our platform is based on three main principles. The first is to be open, which means partner communities are able to build solutions on top of the platform. Second, is elasticity (building for growth), and lastly, which is critical, partner-enabled.

“We try and ensure that as we launch new products and solutions into the market that they are immediately available to our channel communities, to take to the market as well.

“The channel, partners, ecosystem community and ISVs have become a critical part of what we do today.”

Michael Langeveld, head of technology and business development, HPE Emirates and Africa, added: “When we think about partnerships, we think about a new way of working with people.

“We will continue the journey with original equipment manufacturers. President [Ntuli] also mentioned independent software vendors. We provide an enabling environment and they solve very specific complex problems for customers sitting on our platform. On openness, we will build a platform to continue to allow for that.

“We are also deliberate in creating the next set of jobs and that is where our traditional systems integrator partners come into play. When we deliver value to our end customer, it is always through partners and not us trying to sell directly and cutting the channel out.”

Sandile Dube, country manager of HPE South Africa, noted HPE is a channel-led business. “We don’t trade directly with our end-customers; we trade with our customers through our channel.

“The solutions that we bring to bear, although we’re the provider of the offering, the execution thereof is through our partners – this is our way of bringing the channel community along with us on this journey.

“Partnerships within HPE are fundamentally important.”