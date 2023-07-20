Extend data protection across Microsoft Cloud with Veritas Alta SaaS Protection

Enterprise organisations must approach data protection holistically.

Seemingly each week the public hears a news story about an organisation falling victim to a ransomware attack or data breach. While these risks have always been present for major IT organisations, the opportunities for data loss have grown increasingly complex and more multifaceted.

Events in 2020 brought dramatic shifts in the way we work, especially in regard to remote work and the needed flexibility to support geographically distributed employees. During an April 2020 quarterly earnings report, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella highlighted that the IT world had undergone two years’ worth of digital transformation in a mere two months.

The rise of digital transformation and rapid adoption of modern workplace technologies and the cloud have enabled greater flexibility, but also introduced gaps that need to be covered.

As a result, business continuity strategies have become increasingly robust, often utilising multiple layers to keep an organisation’s data safe.

