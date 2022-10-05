Google Region in South Africa means quicker access to the world’s most innovative cloud

Google has announced the arrival of the continent's first Google data centre in South Africa. Digicloud Africa, Google's chosen Cloud reseller enablement partner in Africa, says the demand for Google cloud services has increased substantially and this announcement provides the ideal conditions for African business to innovate faster and more affordably on the Google Cloud.

“Last night’s announcement is of critical importance for the continent as Google is now the only hyperscaler bringing both an undersea cable and region to Africa,” says Digicloud CEO Gregory MacLennan. “The investment is a huge vote of confidence for Africa and we are so excited to support more and more customers moving to Google. ”Google is known for best-in-class data and analytics and is the chosen cloud provider for some of the world's most innovative companies, including Spotify, Twitter and PayPal.

“For South African customers, a local Region means that should there be specific requirements for data to be resident in South Africa, this will now be met. Additionally this further enhances existing compliance with the Protection of Personal Information Act with customers retaining complete ownership of their data, in South Africa.”

Digicloud and its 80-strong partner network across Africa has helped a large number of organisations - big and small - to achieve better business results and innovation through the use of technology using Google Cloud’s platform and Google Workspace. “Google Cloud products are already helping thousands of African businesses accelerate their digital transformation - and we look forward to the added benefit of Google-owned data housing on our shores.”

“The past two years has brought about a rapid adoption of technology across industries to streamline the necessity of remote working and Google Cloud is the cloud of choice for innovation and ease of adoption. We're proud to be part of the incredible ecosystem bringing that service and innovation to businesses on our continent.”

