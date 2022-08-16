Cyber stress and wellness survey goes live

Anna Collard, SVP of content strategy and evangelist at KnowBe4 Africa.

An ITWeb survey on cyber stress and wellness, being conducted in partnership with KnowBe4, has gone live. The objective of the survey is to assess how a changing environment is impacting IT professionals and corporate workers, and whether mental stress and burnout are impacting cyber risk.

A VMWare survey says that more than half (51%) of cyber security and technology professionals have felt extremely stressed and burnt out in recent months. Stress, burnout and distractions can make staff more likely to fall prey to social engineering tactics such as phishing, which remains the number one way for attackers to access corporate networks.

Anna Collard, SVP of Content Strategy and Evangelist at KnowBe4 Africa, says, “We would like to uncover the extent to which distraction, stress and multitasking either cause or increase cyber risks among technology users in general.”

Aiming to shed some light on the status quo for South African technology professionals compared to their international counterparts, as well as if things have improved or changed since the pandemic, the survey also asks:

1. How important is staff mental health and wellbeing in your organisation?

2. How much do you consider yourself to be under stress?

3. What is the number one reason why people make security mistakes, such as clicking on a phishing email?

Collard says, “We’re interrogating whether security and cyber risk teams feel overwhelmed, how remote work has impacted their mental health and wellbeing, and whether stress and distraction are causing more people to fall victim to cyber risks such as phishing. We also look into measures to improve mental wellness at work, as part of overall cyber risk mitigation.”

Finally, the survey asks respondents to identify effective ways to improve their company’s security culture.

Please set aside a few minutes of your time to participate in the survey, and stand a chance to win a lucky draw prize, a Takealot voucher to the value of R3 000. The detailed results of the survey, and the prize winner, will be published on ITWeb. The survey outcomes will also be unpacked at a 5 September webinar on cyber stress and wellness, where attendees will learn how to mitigate the risks and secure an increasingly stressful workplace environment. Respondents who agree to further contact by KnowBe4 will receive an invitation to attend the webinar.

