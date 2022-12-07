Webinar: Five container security risks & how to address them

Many organisations are planning to use containers to build their cloud-native applications, mainly because the benefits they offer for network, runtime, register, orchestration and operating system security are major time, and labour savers.

However, regardless of how beneficial any emerging architecture is, cloud-native apps only add value if they are properly secured, meaning that all components of the vast container environment you implement will need protection.

To unpack container security risks and how to address them, ITWeb in conjunction with Palo Alto Networks, is hosting a webinar on 18 January to reveal how to embed security in cloud-native application development.

It doesn’t matter if attendees are new to container security and scanning, or still in the research and analysis stage, in this webinar, Paolo Alto experts will explain how the complex container ecosystem works.

The webinar will cover the top risks and countermeasures associated with container images, registry, orchestrator, and hosts, covering the fundamentals every DevOps team needs to know.

In addition, delegates will learn about the top risks inherent in using containers in cloud-native development and will get to see Palo Alto’s Prisma Cloud cloud-native application protection platform in action.

James Francis, a writer, and ITWeb Brainstorm contributor will open the webinar, followed by a session on 'Top risks and countermeasures associated with containers’, by Frans de Waal, Prisma Cloud sales specialist at Palo Alto Networks.

The next session will centre around ‘Container security best practices and demonstration’ by the company’s Prisma Cloud solutions architect, Gordon Bailey-McEwan.

For more information and to register, click here.

