Troye, Arctic Wolf join forces to protect businesses against advanced cyber threats
Troye, a leading provider of IT solutions and services, today announced a strategic partnership with Arctic Wolf, a leader in security operations. This collaboration will enable Troye to provide its customers with enhanced cyber security solutions and services that help protect their businesses from advanced cyber threats.
Arctic Wolf’s cloud-native security operations platform provides Troye’s customers with 24/7 monitoring, detection and response capabilities. The platform uses machine learning and behavioural analytics to detect and respond to threats in real-time, ensuring customers are protected from cyber attacks before they can cause significant harm.
“We’re thrilled to partner with Arctic Wolf,” said Helen Kruger, MD of Troye. “Their expertise in security operations aligns with our mission to help our customers keep their businesses secure and productive. This partnership will allow us to enhance our cyber security offerings and deliver the peace of mind that our customers deserve.”
Troye’s cyber security solutions and services, combined with Arctic Wolf’s security operations platform, will provide customers with a comprehensive security solution that protects against a range of threats, including malware, ransomware and phishing attacks.
“Arctic Wolf is excited for the opportunity to support Troye’s efforts to expand their product portfolio by offering our security operations solutions, a critical capability that many of their customers are specifically requesting,” said Johnny Ellis, Director, EMEA Channels, Arctic Wolf.
“Cyber attacks threaten companies of every size and organisations are increasingly seeing the need for external security operations expertise, especially when they don’t have the in-house cyber security talent to manage their evolving security needs,” he concludes.
Troye
Troye is a leading 51% Black Women-Owned Level 2 BEE Information Technology solutions specialist and professional managed IT services provider.
Over the past decade, Troye has designed and implemented superior integrated IT solutions for its small, medium and enterprise customers - concentrating on end-to-end virtualisation solutions.
Troye invests heavily in its customers through exceptional service excellence. This ensures a better understanding of the customer’s business and their technology requirements. More importantly, it enables customers to focus on their core business activities with the assurance that their investment in technology is safeguarded.
Troye focuses on minimising both cost and risk, maximising return on investment, driving innovation and safeguarding their customer’s business for the future.
As one of only a few Citrix Platinum Plus Solution Advisors in South Africa, Troye holds the highest level of CSA partnership awarded by the software vendor. Troye won Citrix Partner of the Year award in the 'New SaaS' category and was awarded third place as Citrix's Cloud Partner of the Year for emerging markets.