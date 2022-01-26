Industry veteran Jeff Loeb joins Netsurit as chief marketing officer

Netsurit, a leading global IT managed service provider (MSP), today announces that Jeff Loeb has joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer. Loeb has a strong record assisting MSP, SaaS and technology companies to become market leaders. Highly skilled at deploying agile marketing best practices, Loeb has worked with brands ranging from start-ups to large enterprises. Loeb has been a key member of the executive teams that grew Dynatrace from $35 million to $300 million, NaviSite from $10 million to $100 million and, most recently, Logically from $25 million to $50 million+.

Loeb’s main goal will be to accelerate Netsurit’s organic growth and global footprint, in keeping with the company’s 2022 strategy and aggressive expansion ambitions. Loeb will use his skills in branding, communications, go-to-market strategy and the digital transformation needs of small and midsize businesses to differentiate Netsurit and create customer value.

Loeb is a partner at Chief Outsiders – a fractional CMO firm that provides "Executives-as-a-Service". He has extensive experience in developing new lines of business and solution offerings that have accelerated growth at leading technology brands such as Oracle, RSA Security, Ipswitch and Epicor.

Loeb commented: “Netsurit’s passion for enabling the success of customers while creating a one-of-a-kind work culture is undeniable and summed up by the vision to support the dreams of the doers. I am excited to partner with the leadership team and lead global marketing during this period of unprecedented growth and innovation.”

Orrin Klopper, CEO at Netsurit, concluded: “We are thrilled that Jeff has joined our team. His knowledge and experience will allow us to further define Netsurit’s vision of ‘supporting the dreams of the doers’ where we aim to serve employees and clients by nurturing and realising their dreams. We do it for clients by providing proactive industry-leading IT support, strategy, systems design and ongoing support to enable companies to streamline business operations, increase productivity and boost profitability – and overall maximise ROI of their IT investment. We are looking forward to having him on the team.”