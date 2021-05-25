June release date set for Huawei’s HarmonyOS

Huawei is expected to debut its operating system (OS) HarmonyOS for its devices at a launch event on 2 June, according to reports.

Both Reuters and GSMArena reported this morning that the Chinese telecoms giant’s OS will be “arriving soon” on Huawei’s line-up of devices.

In addition to HarmonyOS, Huawei will launch the Huawei MatePad Pro 2 tablet and Huawei Watch 3 series pre-installed with the operating system, reports HuaweiCentral.

Last September, Huawei Consumer Business Group CEO Richard Yu said smartphones running on HarmonyOS would likely be available in the market sometime this year.

At the time, Yu revealed that a beta version of the OS for smart TVs, watches and head units would be open to developers, while the beta version for smartphones would open in December 2020.

Chinese telecoms giant Huawei announced plans for HarmonyOS in August 2019, saying it is a new microkernel-based, distributed OS designed to deliver a cohesive user experience across all devices and scenarios.

The announcement was made following the blacklisting of Huawei by theTrump administration, amid the China and US trade war. This resulted in companies, such as Alphabet’s Google and British chip designer ARM, limiting or ceasing their relationships with Huawei.

Huawei, which enjoyed a years-long partnership with Alphabet’s Google, had to pivot and chart its own path.

Google is banned from doing business with Huawei, which has meant no Google Mobile Services (GMS) for Huawei’s latest devices. GMS are the Google apps that often come pre-installed on Android devices.

It also means Huawei technology would no longer receive software updates, be upgraded to new versions of Android, or have access to the Google Play Store and services. This would lock Huawei devices out of the app store and mean popular services like Google Maps, Music, YouTube and Assistant will not work.