White paper: Six steps to successful mobile validation

Digital forensics is a complex and ever-changing field that requires a lot of testing, tools and validation. This paper is written by experts in smartphone forensics who have many years’ experience in research, tool development, validation, testimony and who care about educating the community on the recommended steps to ensure mobile data is extracted, examined and reported in a manner that is trusted.

The six steps were created to reassure you on common methods for mobile validation. First and foremost, you need to document everything you do and consider preservation of evidence.

How you handle the device matters. Make sure you understand how to protect the data and document every step of the way.