Report: State of Cybersecurity 2021: Part 1

Global update on workforce efforts, resources and budgets reports the results of the annual ISACA global State of Cybersecurity Survey, conducted in the fourth quarter of 2020. This part one report focuses on the current trends in cyber security workforce development, staffing and cyber security budgets. The survey findings reinforce past reporting and, in certain instances, mirror prior year data despite enterprises dealing with a global pandemic and the resulting resource and finance issues. Staffing levels, ease of hiring and retention remain pain points across the globe, and cyber security budgets continue a downward trend.

The issue of cyber security workforce deficiencies remains unresolved, despite years of reporting on this problem from numerous resources. This report features expert commentary from government officials, industry representatives and apprenticeship advocates to help enterprises understand the problem and to provide possible solutions.

