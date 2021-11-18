Tarsus joins SAtion to help SMEs go digital

Tarsus On Demand, a cloud enablement business, and ICT distributor Tarsus Distribution, are partnering with the SAtion ecosystem to help drive digital transformation among SA’s SMMEs sector.

Unveiled on 14 June this year, SAtion is a non-profit enterprise that seeks to bring stakeholders in the private and public sectors together, to discuss, coordinate and implement fourth industrial revolution (4IR) projects. These include Business Unity South Africa, government, large and small entities, industrialists, private investors, thought leaders, and educational institutions

The agreement will see Tarsus On Demand delivering a platform and technology solutions that will help SMMEs to fast-track their digital transformation. The company will work closely with its independent software vendor and managed service provider partners to do this.

Tarsus Distribution will bring a community of ICT resellers, many of them SMMEs and black-owned companies, to the platform, and will partner with SMMEs for digital projects.

Anton Herbst, CEO of Tarsus On Demand, says big business and industrialisation on their own will not be able to deliver the jobs and growth needed to put SA on a sustainable path.

“Harnessing digital technologies and SMMEs is the key to creating tomorrow’s globally competitive, inclusive and shared economy.”

He says the task is too big for one organisation or sector, which is why Tarsus is pleased to work with SAtion and its partners.

Gary Pickford, Tarsus Distribution’s chief commercial officer, says today’s SMMEs need access to digital technology if they are to be efficient and competitive in a changing world. “We are excited about the opportunity to connect SMMEs with our reseller community, giving them access to partners who understand their business needs and can guide them on the long-term digital transformation journey.”

“To thrive in the post-pandemic recovery period and beyond, SMMEs will need to optimise costs, drive innovation, strategically collaborate for success, and enhance productivity,” adds Dimakatso Matshoga, chief operations officer of the SAtion ecosystem.