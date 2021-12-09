Aruba adds high-performance, stackable switches to its Instant On portfolio

Aruba PR 1960 Switch.

In the past 18 months, small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) have experienced a distinct shift in the demands of their day-to-day operations, and it’s taken a toll on legacy networking technology.

“SMEs in industries like retail, hospitality, healthcare and training centres have found their customers, IT personnel and employees engaging both onsite and online, often using multiple devices across disparate spaces, all on a single network. With increased reliance on digital technology, it’s now more important than ever for these businesses to adopt a simpler and smarter networking solution to stay competitive and keep customers happy,” says Warren Gordon, ARUBA/HPE Business Unit Manager at Duxbury Networking, local distributor of ARUBA/HPE technology.

“The new Aruba Instant On 1960 Switch Series are an expansion of the Aruba Instant On portfolio, built with the needs of SMEs in mind. The unified, cloud-based management solution scales across wired and wireless platforms. It packs a punch with easy-to-use, business-grade features coupled with robust network management capabilities. And it’s tailored to support the high bandwidth devices that growing businesses need to scale operations,” says Gordon.

The Aruba Instant On 1960 Switch Series is an advanced, smart-managed, stackable switch solution with the following key features:

Two 24-port and two 48-port models in POE and non-POE configurations and a 12-port 10 Gigabit aggregation switch (available in all five SKUs).

Access switches come with two 10GBASE-T and two 10G SFP+ uplink ports for reliable connectivity to servers and network storage devices.

Aggregation switch comes with 12 10G Base-T and four SFP+ ports providing 10G connectivity to servers and network storage devices while offering connectivity to access switches.

POE models – up to 30W POE power delivery is available for Class 4 POE devices like access points, and up to 60W POE power delivery is available for Class 6 POE devices such as pan-tilt zoom cameras.

The 24-port and 48-port POE models come with a power budget of 370W and 600W respectively, to support the latest IOT devices.

The 1960 switch series also provides stacking capabilities – up to four 1960 switches can be stacked together and managed through one single management IP address, simplifying network operations. “Stacking can be managed locally or through the cloud, offering greater flexibility to set up and manage the stack with the Instant On mobile app. And because the app provides intuitive recommendations to help easily configure and manage stack members, there’s no need to be an IT expert. What’s even better – cloud-managed stacking ensures that stacking capabilities will continue to function in the local mode, even when internet connectivity is lost,” says Gordon.

Additionally, the Instant On 1960 series includes a luggage tag that helps with easy cloud onboarding through the app. The switches can be deployed using two management modes – Instant On cloud management (access via mobile app and/or web portal) and the local web GUI with improved UX, all at no extra cost.

“Small businesses, from family healthcare facilities to mom-and-pop retailers with little to no IT experience can now rely on the Aruba Instant On 1960 family of switches to scale their businesses and stay ahead in an increasingly dynamic and unpredictable business environment,” says Gordon.

When deployed with Aruba Instant On APs, the 1960 Switch Series delivers a complete wired and wireless networking solution, all centrally managed through Instant On mobile app – allowing small businesses to not only optimise their network investment today, but also to prepare for future growth.

For more information, contact Duxbury Networking, (+27) 011 351 9800, info@duxnet.co.za, www.duxbury.co.za.





