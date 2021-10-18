HUAWEI nova series has star DNA

HUAWEI’s nova series epitomises style, design and innovation, and these series of smartphones were designed to reflect that, which is taking the market by storm, thanks to the superstar DNA running throughout the family

From the nova 8 to nova 8i and upcoming nova 9, HUAWEI has retained the iconic super-sleek build and revolutionary quad camera array, which delivers out-of-this-world photography. Inspired by the rings of Saturn, the nova series cameras just keep getting better and are the favourite feature among today’s Insta/Tik Tok generation.

The HUAWEI nova 8 64MP AI quad rear camera system is perfectly circular, and features a main camera, 120º ultra-wide-angle camera, depth camera and macro camera, all of which come together with an exceptional selfie camera to take impressive, professional-looking photographs every time. HUAWEI nova 9 is set to deliver a stylish Halo design 50MP Ultra Vision camera with a host of new AI-powered features for stunning picture and video quality.

With an ultra-slim and lightweight body and sleek curved design, the nova series is always super-stylish in gleaming celestial colours like Blush Gold, Moonlight Silver and Starry Black.

With evolution at its core, HUAWEI is always seeking to develop new products that suit its users’ constantly changing needs. As a result, the HUAWEI nova 9 is on the horizon, and while all its incredible features will be revealed in due course, it’s worth knowing now that this one continues to offer everything you have come to expect from the nova series.

