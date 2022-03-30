Arch Retail launches InArch, an e-learning platform

Training challenges facing retailers

In the retail sector, ongoing and regular training problems can cost an organisation time and money, as well as cause a headache for those in charge of scheduling and doing the training. Traditionally, high staff turnover causes an ongoing training burden on store management to provide regular training and re-training on the in-store retail management solution – both at point of sale (POS) and in the back office.

Arch Retail Systems recognised the challenges facing retailers and developed InArch.

InArch addressing training and skills development needs of Arch users

Arch Retail Systems, leading supplier of integrated retail management solutions in southern Africa, recently launched the InArch e-learning platform. It is designed to address training and skills transfer needs of Arch users.

The Arch suite of solutions is diverse https://www.archsoftware.co.za/software/ and is rich in functionality to address all the important business processes. This poses a challenge per se to ensure that all personnel working with Arch are confident and fully equipped to use it to its full potential. Solid understanding and application of Arch will ensure that best operational practices are uniformly applied, which will increase operational efficiency and, ultimately, profitability.

InArch – comprehensive e-learning platform

InArch gives you access to a library of e-learning and training courses/modules. InArch was developed to provide Arch users with an online training portal where users can access learning material at their convenience.

InArch can assist store managers with stimulating career growth. Employees can access the InArch courses at work or at home, making it easier to develop themselves into new roles. Basic training, refresher training or advanced training are offered to fit the training needs of a specific individual. All employees, including seasonal and/or temporary workers, can access training material around the clock.

InArch courses are built to cater for all learners. No matter their education level or experience in the retail environment, the course content is instructive, interactive and easy to understand.

An employee’s journey is monitored and reports to managers can be provided on request. Course progress is saved and courses are completed in the employee’s own time. InArch offers standardised training for employees in stores to ensure best operational practices are uniformly applied.

InArch will further be used to disseminate upgrade notes to all Arch users and prepare employees for implementation. This means a quicker adoption of new system functionality and an increase in operational productivity and profitability.

Benefits of InArch

Basic, refresher or advanced training;

Complete suite of Arch solutions covered;

Used at your own convenience;

Used in-store or at home;

Stimulates career growth;

Instructive, interactive and easy to understand;

Training status monitored;

Enhances best operational practices;

Counteracts high staff turnover; and

Supports release notes at upgrades.

Says David Geldenhuys, Marketing Executive of Arch: “The birth of InArch is long overdue and will play an important role in ensuring that the Arch suite of solutions are optimally applied in the business, resulting in increased operational efficiency and, ultimately, profitability.”

For more information, contact Arch on: InArchSupport@archsoftware.co.za.