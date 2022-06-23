Cape Town adds WhatsApp to support customers

The City of Cape Town’s 24-hour customer relations call centre has made it possible for residents to log water-related queries via WhatsApp.

This, after the city decided to re-launch the WhatsApp channel to improve customer support for government services.

In a statement, the city says the channel aims to make it easier for residents to contact the city and request assistance.

“I am pleased to announce that residents can now again contact the city’s call centre with all their water-related queries and for fault reporting by using our 24-hour customer relations WhatsApp channel,” says the city’s mayoral committee member for corporate services, alderman Theresa Uys.

“Our dedicated agents will attend to these urgent WhatsApp requests as efficiently as possible and ensure the appropriate teams receive the technical service requests. The city encourages residents to make use of this convenient channel.”

This is not the first time the city has turned to digital channels to boost customer support.

As Eskom intensified rolling power cuts, the city last monthlaunched its own app for residents to get real-time information on load-shedding in their area. Additionally, the city’s ombudsman office introducedan SMS service for residents seeking assistance.

According to the city, once it receives a service request, the customer will receive an automated response via WhatsApp to confirm the call centre has received the message.

It further urges residents to include detailed information for their service requests, saying if the request is linked to a specific property, the city will need the property address, ERF number or municipal account number to process the request.

The city’s customer relations WhatsApp channel is available on 060 018 1505.