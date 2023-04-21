BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY MEDIA COMMUNITY
Digital Office Solutions

Bidvest acquires the Roan Group of Companies

Issued by Bidvest Mobility
Johannesburg, 21 Apr 2023
Bidvest announced today it has acquired the Roan Systems Group of Companies (RSG), effective on 1 April 2023.

The South African-based Roan Systems Group of Companies has evolved over the past 25 years to become an industry leader of inline matrix and thermal transfer printing, enterprise mobility, RFID, POS, mobile device management, IOT and print and apply solutions for a wide variety of customers’ needs across the supply chain. The group offers products, solutions and services to meet the demands of IT, production automation, FMCG, healthcare, automotive and various other sectors and applications.

Colin Adendorff, CEO of Bidvest Data, Print & Packaging, commented: “We welcome the Roan Systems Group of Companies, which will fall under the stewardship of Simon Grisdale in the Bidvest Data, Print & Packaging Division.

“This acquisition will provide great opportunities for synergies and growth for the various companies within the Bidvest Data, Print & Packaging Division.” 

Bidvest Group

The JSE-listed Bidvest group is a leading international services, trading and distribution group which operates in areas of consumer, pharmaceutical and industrial products, financial services, freight management, office and print solutions, outsourced hard and soft services, travel services and automotive retailing.

Editorial contacts

Simon Grisdale
Managing Executive
(+27) 011 450 0505
simong@bidvestmobility.co.za
