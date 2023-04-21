Bidvest acquires the Roan Group of Companies

Bidvest announced today it has acquired the Roan Systems Group of Companies (RSG), effective on 1 April 2023.

The South African-based Roan Systems Group of Companies has evolved over the past 25 years to become an industry leader of inline matrix and thermal transfer printing, enterprise mobility, RFID, POS, mobile device management, IOT and print and apply solutions for a wide variety of customers’ needs across the supply chain. The group offers products, solutions and services to meet the demands of IT, production automation, FMCG, healthcare, automotive and various other sectors and applications.

Colin Adendorff, CEO of Bidvest Data, Print & Packaging, commented: “We welcome the Roan Systems Group of Companies, which will fall under the stewardship of Simon Grisdale in the Bidvest Data, Print & Packaging Division.

“This acquisition will provide great opportunities for synergies and growth for the various companies within the Bidvest Data, Print & Packaging Division.”