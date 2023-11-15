Top ICT tenders: Transport dept targets roads data repository

The national transport department is looking for a service provider or consultant to develop a road asset management central data repository.

National Treasury’s eTender Portal bounces back this week, with over 800 tenders and quotation requests posted on the platform. Given the state of South Africa’s roads, however, it is a tender from the Department of Transport that is likely to attract the most attention.

In the tender documentation, the department notes that in order to effectively manage road assets, it is necessary to have a complete inventory of the assets to be modelled. Once the inventory is established, the condition of the asset can be determined.

“Road authorities are becoming increasingly financially constrained and there is a need to find smarter ways of managing their assets,” it says.

For this reason, the department is looking for a service provider or consultant to develop a road asset management central data repository. This solution can be used by road authorities to apply a rational approach to asset management and provide a way of calculating which outputs can be delivered for the available funding in a sustainable way.

The desired solution must improve the capability of the department in managing its road assets and prioritising investments in a manner that is suitable for attracting funding. It must also support the department with significant computation for data processing and storage, maintenance and investment strategies or scenarios, and graphical display.

The deliverables include the development of an inclusive road prioritisation model looking into the “political imperatives”, mostly social-economic, that can be used in conjunction with return on investment.

The Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPT) is calling for a K2 workflow and .Net experienced service provider to provide proposals on software development, support and maintenance resources on an on-demand basis. The CIPC has acquired three major technologies, K2 workflow, .Net and Oracle backend, which will drive the enhancement of services. Although work has started on the implementation of these technologies, there is still work ahead to ensure the CIPC ICT environment adequately services its clients and is stable.

Limpopo’s Office of the Premier requires multi-channel customer contact centre services for the premier’s hotline. The experienced and competent service provider will register service complaints from members of the public.



Mpumalanga’s Office of the Premier wishes to acquire a service delivery monitoring tool in the current financial year. The application is required for citizen engagement, with the following components: development of the smart citizen application, citizen mobile application, USSD smart citizen tool, WhatsApp chatbot, web-based reporting platform, and support and maintenance.



The KwaZulu-Natal Gaming and Betting Board is looking for an accredited and experienced software development and support service provider to support the entity with the provision of administration, maintenance, customisation, development and support services of its customised Gambling Regulatory Online Portal application.



Ethekwini Metropolitan Municipality is advertising for the supply, installation and maintenance of IPT phones and software. The metro notes it has 10 000 telephony users on the network, which it anticipates will grow to 20 000.



The Electoral Commission requires the services of professional information and network security specialists to audit and assess its ICT network and infrastructure in order to obtain an independent assessment of its network security strength and weakness, including vulnerabilities to potential malicious activities of hostile cyber attacks and report on the operational soundness and integrity of the ICT environment. The successful bidder will also be required to identify compliance with ICT security standards and identify existing and/or potential security and access control vulnerabilities throughout the network.



The Eastern Cape Department of Transport is calling for the supply, delivery, installation and configuration of network switches, wireless access network points and wireless network controller for a unified communication system at four Government Fleet Management Services sites.



National Treasury wishes to appoint a service provider for the development, implementation, support and maintenance of annual financial statement consolidation software. It wants a solution that will streamline and simplify the consolidation process and ease the reporting burden on public entities and departments, and those responsible for consolidation.



The Public Protector South Africa is advertising for the provision, customisation and implementation of an enterprise resource planning system that will assist finance, human resource management, payroll, supply chain management and asset management with a single view to manage all the daily functions, provide accurate real-time tracking and reporting. It does, however, note that due to budgetary constraints, it urges bidders to pay attention to minimising the annual licensing costs, while at the same time considering the needs of the users of the system.



The South African National Roads Agency is in the market for a strategy management tool for its Strategy Department. To this end, Sanral invites service providers to supply information on their tools to enable it to understand the market and the tools available.

New tenders



Departmentof Transport

The department is looking for a service provider/consultant to develop a road asset management central data repository for three years.

Compulsory briefing: 22 November

Tender no: DOT/26/2023/RT

Information: Nelisiwe Nyawo, Tel: 012 309 3291, E-mail: Nyawon@dot.gov.za.

Closing date: 5 December 2023

Companies and Intellectual Property Commission

Service providers are invited to submit proposals towards providing the CIPC with software development, support and maintenance resources on an on-demand basis.

Tender no: CIPC BID NUMBER: 20/2023/2024

Information: Ntombi Maqhula, Tel:012 394 5344; E-mail: Nmaqhula@cipc.co.za.

Closing date: 14 December 2023

Office of the Premier, Limpopo

Customer contact centre services are sought for the continuation of the premier’s hotline system.

Compulsory briefing: Date and time not disclosed.

Tender no: PRDP 07/2023/24

Information: E Nemuhuyuni, Tel:015 287 6000; E-mail: tenders@premier.limpopo.gov.za.

Closing date: 5 December 2023

Office of the Premier, Mpumalanga

The province wishes to acquire a service delivery monitoring tool.

Tender no: PRE/060/23/MP

Information: Hanuska Nopote, Tel: 013 766 2381, E-mail: Hanushka@mpg.gov.za.

Closing date: 11 December 2023

KwaZulu-Natal Gaming and Betting Board

An accredited and experienced service provider is sought to render specialised software development and support services for the entity’s customised enterprise application – Gambling Regulatory Online Portal.

Non-compulsory briefing: 21 November – E-mail: blosen@kzngbb.org.za or mahomedf@kzngbb.org.za.

Tender no: KZNGBB 01-2023

Information: Faheem Mahomed, Tel: 033 345 2714, E-mail: mahomedf@kzngbb.org.za.

Closing date: 12 December 2023

Ethekwini Metropolitan Municipality

The KwaZulu-Natal metro is advertising for the supply, installation and maintenance of IPT phones and software for a 36-month period.

Tender no: 1i-26582

Information: Technical: Rishie Iyer, Email: Rishie.Iyer@durban.gov.za. General: Siphesihle Makhanya, Tel: 031 322 7189, E-mail: Siphesihle.Makhanya@durban.gov.za.

Closing date: 14 December 2023

Electoral Commission

The IEC invites bids for an IT security audit.

Non-compulsory briefing: 23 November

Tender no: 0010505508

Information: Maphanga Libisi, Tel:012 622 5700; E-mail: maphangal@elections.org.za.

Closing date: 11 December 2023

Department of Transport, Eastern Cape

The provincial department is calling for the supply, delivery, installation and configuration of network switches, wireless access network points and wireless network controller for unified communication system at four Government Fleet Management Services sites.

Note: Bidders should be accredited by SITA on the RFB 2003/2014 contract.

Tender no: SCMU 10-GFMS-23/24-0003

Information: Nandipha Ncipha, Tel: 043 731 1140, E-mail: nandipha.ncipha@ectransport.gov.za.

Closing date: 4 December 2023

National Treasury

The department wishes to appoint a service provider for the development, implementation, support, and maintenance of annual financial statement consolidation software for a three-year period.

Tender no: NT015-2023

Information: NT tender admin, Tel: 012 315 5285, E-mail: NTAdministrativeTenders@Treasury.gov.za.

Closing date: 1 December 2023

Public Protector South Africa

A service provider is sought for the provision, customisation and implementation of an enterprise resource planning system that will assist finance, human resource management, payroll, supply chain management and assets management with a single view to manage all the daily functions, provide accurate real-time tracking and reporting with three years support and maintenance plan.

Compulsory briefing: 17 November – Microsoft Teams, Link

Tender no: PPSA 008/2023

Information: Lesego Tlou, Tel: 012 366 7178, E-mail: Lesegot@pprotect.org.

Closing date: 12 December 2023

Request for information



South African National Roads Agency

Sanral invites information on strategy management tools.

Tender no: SANRAL HO 1013/58000/2023/01

Information: Procurement, Tel:012 844 8000; E-mail: ProcurementHO11@sanral.co.za.

Closing date: 5 December 2023

