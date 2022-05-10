Digify Africa to upskill Northern Cape youth

Digify Africa, in partnership with Stanlib and the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC), has unveiled a new digital skills training programme for youth in the Northern Cape.

The Digify general practitioners (GPs) programme is a free learning opportunity for youth aged between 18 and 35 years.

Digify Africa says Digify GPs provides free digital marketing training over 10 weeks to youth in the Ga-Segonyana and Sol Plaatje local municipalities in the province.

In addition, it will take participants through a range of digital marketing practice areas, such as social media management and digital strategy, including digital entrepreneurship, e-commerce and presentation skills.

“As Stanlib CSI, we are excited to be in partnership for the programme, as we believe [equipping] unemployed youth with the essential digital skills is key in an increasingly digital world,” says Nomaxabiso Matjila, lead specialist, CSI Liberty Group. “These skills will assist them in being innovative and included economically.”

Skills development body Digify Africa offers training in digital skills that are in demand, to enable people to create sustainable livelihoods in the digital economy.

In response to the presidential commission's fourth industrial revolution for investment in human capital, the Digify GPs programme aims to address the digital skills gap, notes Digify Africa.

After graduating from the programme, the Digify-certified participants will go through a one-year support programme, including training in work readiness, to help them thrive in the workplace, and a marketplace, to link them to work or business opportunities, according to the youth-led organisation.

Furthermore, the aftercare support will ensure graduates have access to information resources and networks to assist them in navigating the gig economy, it states.

“In addition to driving industrialisation and economic inclusivity, as the IDC, our CSI mandate is mainly focused on empowering and improving the lives of communities and youth, especially in rural and township areas,” says Tebogo Molefe, IDC’s CSI manager.

“We are excited to partner with an organisation such as Digify Africa, which has a passion in this space and has done great work in the past to improve the lives of our youth.

“The intent of our current partnership is to identify young people from the Northern Cape to undergo training in digital skills, which will have a measurable impact and enable the candidates to participate in the digital economy.”

Applications for the Digify GPs programme will close on 13 May, with training taking place from 20 June to 26 August.

Interested applicants can click here to apply.